The Ellen DeGeneres Show's Time Slot To Be Taken Over By Kelly Clarkson In 2022

The Kelly Clarkson show just received some big news for the future. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kelly Clarkson's talk show has been approached to take over the slot which is currently occupied by talk show host legend Ellen DeGeneres. You heard that right, The Ellen DeGeneres Show is about to come to an end, as the talk show mogul recently announced that the upcoming 19th season will be its last.

Kelly Clarkson’s show, which is owned and produced by NBC’s sister company, will take over the slot in 2022 on NBC-owned stations. Kelly's show currently airs across the United States on 200 stations and will soon be billed as NBCs daytime headliner in leading time slots next year once Ellen wraps up her 19 season run. NBC has carried The Ellen Show through major markets across the US.

More about the change

It's worth knowing, that Ellen's highly successful talk show has not been cancelled by the network. According to THR, the talk show host decided to end the show herself talking about how she planned to do by season 16 itself, however, got roped in for three more seasons by the network, making season 19 her last. Clarkson's show is in its second season and was renewed last year for two additional seasons which will take it through 2023.

President of NBCUniversal Local, Valari Staab, spoke to THR, and mentioned how they look forward to Ellen's 19th season being paired with Kelly Clarkson, calling it a "blockbuster year". Staab also mentioned how by 2022, The Kelly Clarkson Show would be NBC's daytime entertainment star.

Executive VP, Tracie Wilson, also added on talking about the Kelly Clarkson show as "one of the most optimistic success stories in first-run syndication". She also spoke about how the network is working on some "big plans" for season three and looking forward to it becoming the "premier show in daytime for years to come". She also mentioned how Clarkson and the entire team put their hearts and passion into making her show, the kind that is relatable for "people of all ages, cultures, and backgrounds."

According to the same report, following Ellen's announcement of ending her talk show, some stations that currently air Ellen will consider turning to news programs rather than a talk show replacement, as they cost less. Not much else is known about the changes.

Image - Kelly Clarkson's IG, Ellen DeGeneres IG

