The Equalizer: How Chris Noth's Role Was Written Off Following Sexual Assault Allegations

Actor Chris Noth had been removed from CBS' show The Equalizer after he was accused of sexual harassment. Allegations against Noth surfaced after an article in The Hollywood Reporter stated that two women accused him of sexually assaulting them. According to one woman, Noth allegedly raped her in a Los Angeles apartment in 2004.

The Equalizer: Chris Noth's character's fate revealed

Chris Noth has not appeared in The Equalizer in several weeks and recently the future of his character was revealed on Sunday night’s episode of the CBS drama. Sunday night’s The Equalizer opened up the reason for his character's absence with McCall learning he had been away for a couple of months working on an investigation. Later, Bishop is killed in the plane and Quinn got away.

Chris Noth accused of sexual assault by multiple women

As per the report by The Hollywood Reporter, a woman claimed that Noth invited her to his New York City apartment in 2015 after they had dinner and drinks. Another woman claimed that Noth allegedly raped her in a Los Angeles apartment in 2004. Responding to the allegations, Noth said that the separate incidents, which took place in 2004 and 2015, were 'consensual'.

Actor Zoe Lister-Jones, who worked at Noth's former NYC nightclub and later appeared in a 2005 episode of Law and Order: Criminal Intent with him, claimed that the actor exhibited 'sexually inappropriate' behaviour and called him a 'predator'.

'I did not assault these women': Chris Noth

Noth denied the allegations and in a statement said, "The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."

A month after his dismissal from the show, Noth's co-star Queen Latifah had spoken about his removal from the show. Opening up about Noth's dismissal, Latifah said, "It's still surreal. It is such a dicey, delicate situation that requires a great deal of respect. That's a personal thing that he's going to have to deal with. We are figuring out what we want to do creatively on the show and how we're going to deal with that character."

