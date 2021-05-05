'The Eternals' Cast Features 'Mr.India' Fame Actor Harish Patil In Brief Appearance

On Wednesday, May 5, Malayalam actor Vedhika took to her Twitter space to extend congratulatory wishes to Mr. India fame Harish Patel. Harish is gearing up for the release of his upcoming Marvel movie, The Eternals. The Indian star will make a brief appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a supporting artist. However, the details of his feature remain unclear as of yet.

Vedhika congratulates Harish Patil

The Kanchana 3 star congratulated Harish by penning down a sweet note via the micro-blogging application. From being a part of the Indian film industry to featuring in several prestigious Hollywood projects, Vedhika lauded the illustrious journey of the Indian star. She wrote:

Huge congratulations to actor Harish Patel sir 4 his next Marvel's #TheEternals directed by Academy-winning Chloe Zhao of Nomadland. His illustrious journey 4m numerous blockbuster Indian films 2 being part of many prestigious Hollywood ventures is inspirational. Kudos to u sir

Huge congratulations to actor Harish Patel sir 4 his next Marvel's #TheEternals directed by Academy winning Chloe Zhao of Nomadland. His illustrious journey 4m numerous blockbuster Indian films 2 being part of many prestigious Hollywood ventures is inspirational.Kudos to u sir ðŸ™Œ pic.twitter.com/jCAciauZqe — Vedhika (@Vedhika4u) May 5, 2021

About Harish Patil

Born in Mumbai, Patil began his acting career at the mere age of seven by essaying both male and female parts in the Hindu epic Ramayana. It was back in 1983 when the actor made his Bollywood debut in Shyam Benegal directed Mandi. Ever since then, Patil became popular for essaying comic roles in movies like Mr. India, Kuch Tum Kaho Kuch Hum Kahein. Patil’s Hollywood projects include Mr Stink, Gangsta Granny, Coronation Street, and many more.

About the Marvel film, The Eternals

The Eternals is intended to be the 25th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Directed by Academy-winning Chloe Zhao of Nomadland, the movie takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, the film that brought an end to the saga of the Earth’s mightiest superheroes. Now, this film will feature the rise of Eternals aka people who are hidden for thousands of years, reuniting to protect the planet Earth from the Deviants. The movie is reportedly scheduled to release in the month of November, this year as a part of Phase Four of the MCU. The multi-starrer film features Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan and Kumail Naijani, among others in pivotal roles.

(Promo Image Source: Vedhika Twitter & Marvel Studious YouTube)