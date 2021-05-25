'The Eternals': Salma Hayek Initially Couldn't Believe She Was Going To Play A Superhero

The Eternals star Salma Hayek, who plays the titular group's leader, Ajak in the Chloe Zhao-directed superhero feature presentation, quite recently expressed her disbelief that a woman of her heritage is finally getting to play a superhero on-screen. As per a report on ScreenRant, who quoted the Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard frontliner, Hayek initially expressed her apprehension regarding the suit and spoke about her fears of feeling claustrophobic ahead of trying on the Ajak Sut. But, as soon as she put on the costume, in her own words, she was "profoundly moved". Additionally, the actor even went on to share her realization that the Ajak suit is worn by a Mexican female and a superhero movie that will see her leading the team of ancient humanoids is actually happening. When these thoughts entered her mind, as per Hayek herself, all of her fears dissipated.

Chloe Zhao on the cast members reaction after seeing Salma Hayek as Ajak:

As per the very same report, Chloe Zhao, the director of The Eternals, was quoted saying that everyone gasped with astonishment after seeing Salma Hayek as Ajak. While adding to it, Zhao was even quoted saying that she "exuded strength and beauty" as the leading character. Zhao herself was in awe of the avatar that had been taken on by the screen legend.

A little about the reaction of other actors who put on superhero suits in the past:

In the past, several other actors have had nuanced reactions to them wearing a superhero suit for varied reasons. Andrew Garfield, for example, did reportedly cry when he put on the Spider-Man suit for the first time. Tom Holland, on the other hand, described the first time he put on the suit of the famed web-slinger as a surreal experience. The latest addition to the list of actors who had an emotional response to donning a superhero avatar was Simu Liu, who nearly cried while putting on the costume for Shang-Chi. Simu Liu, an actor of Asian descent, will be seen front-lining the upcoming Marvel Phase 4 film: "Shang-Chi and The Legend Of The Ten Rings".

A little about Marvel Studios' The Eternals:

The plotline of the film, which will span over several millennia, is centred around a group of immortal heroes who are forced out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s oldest foes, known as The Deviants. The film, as reported earlier, sees the group of deity-like humanoids returning to planet Earth after the events of Avengers: Endgame in order to defend it against their age-old nemesis. The film is helmed by Academy Award winner Chloe Zhao, who is currently garnering praises for her latest release, Nomadland. As far as The Eternals' release date is concerned, no specific date has been shared yet. However, the film is slated for a release sometime during November of this year. More information regarding the exact The Eternals' release date will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available

