The Eternals Teaser Sees An Ancient Race Of Superheroes Forced To Take Action And Come Out

The first teaser for the forthcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie Eternals gives us a fresh peek at the upcoming movie. Eternals is centred on the Marvel Comics heroes of the same name and explores a mysterious alien group known as the Celestials who have been hiding on Earth for seven hundred years but must join forces to save the Earth from the malevolent Deviants. Chloé Zhao is the director of the film. She won an Oscar at the 2020 Academy Awards for her film Nomadland.

Eternals to be set after the events of Avengers: Endgame

Seeing as Eternals is featuring a group of superheroes, the Marvel movie contains an all-star cast. The Eternals cast includes Angelina Jolie as Thena, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Brian Tyree Henry as Phaistos, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Lia McHugh as Sprite, and Don Lee as Gilgamesh, and was announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2019. Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, Gemma Chan as Sersi, and Barry Keoghan as Druig were among the additional Eternals cast members announced later. The new Eternals teaser offers a fresh look at the action.

The Eternals film teaser trailer was released yesterday, May 24, 2021, by Marvel Studios, following the initial official clip that was revealed in early May as a part of the MCU Phase 4 preview. The Eternals teaser trailer includes a brand-new video, featuring a brief look at all of the characters dressed in their superhero outfits. It also teases the plot of the film but does not go into detail.

The Eternals teaser trailer primarily provides a first look at Zhao's Marvel movie's aesthetic, highlighting a number of realistic, authentic locations that give the superhero movie a much more believable feel. However, the teaser still contains plenty of typical Marvel adventure and visual effects, with the Eternals demonstrating their abilities, as demonstrated by the golden CGI effect. The teaser also reveals that the Eternals protagonists arrived on Earth a long while ago and remain among people for thousands of years as humanity progresses. In this trailer, a variety of roles are introduced, particularly Harington's Dane Whitman, who can be seen in one frame.

The video also teases an incident that requires the Eternals to get involved in a war, despite the fact that they have mostly acted as advisors to humans. In the teaser, Sprite also asks the audience who they suppose will command the Avengers in the nonappearance of Captain Rogers and Iron Man. Her utilisation of Steve Rogers' real identity instead of Captain America suggests that the scene takes place after the incidents of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, in which Sam Wilson assumed the mantle. The Eternals release date is set from October 2021.

Image: Marvel Entertainment Youtube

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.