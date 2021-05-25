'The Eternals' Trailer Prompts Netizens To Choose Their Own Leader In "The Avengers"

The final few seconds of The Eternals trailer saw one of the main members of The Eternals cast ask a question that has been on the minds of MCU fans since the release of Avengers: Endgame. This question was met with a response by Richard Madden's Icarus, who nonchalantly said "I Can Lead Them". Two to three seconds later, all of the leading The Eternals characters burst into laughter. But, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe chose to take to Twitter in order to appoint their own leader of the group of earth's mightiest heroes. Additionally, certain members of the Twitterati have drawn parallels between the final moments of The Eternals teaser trailer as well as that of the Joss Whedon-directed 2012 film, The Avengers. Those tweets can be found below.

The Twitterati chooses their own "The Avengers" leader in response to The Eternals trailer:

“so now that captain rogers and iron man are both gone, who do you think is gonna lead the avengers? #theeternals pic.twitter.com/ZjW1WN4o63 — matt ✨ (@dontblxmematt) May 24, 2021

I knew it I had seen it somewhere before #TheEternals pic.twitter.com/5jlLSFsivy — jumping antøny (@galaxy_mutant) May 24, 2021

i too, nominate richard madden and his sexy scottish accent to lead the avengers #TheEternals pic.twitter.com/W8xjGNQCu6 — k△⃒⃘cy ➰ (@KacHogg95) May 24, 2021

"So, now that Captain Rogers and Iron Man are gone, who do you think is gonna lead the Avengers?"😭❤️

And also the stark brothers are reunited👀 *John Snow and Robb Stark*#TheEternals #MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/qSY9FR5K49 — Juhi Goyal (@Juhii21) May 24, 2021

Ikaris: I could lead them.

me: The Red Wedding says otherwise#TheEternals pic.twitter.com/xOt1NIn1pi — Ω (@Huswasdfghjk) May 24, 2021

I did not expect that character reveal in #TheEternals trailer!



Phase 4 really is really pushing the boundaries ✨ pic.twitter.com/gZzYOomJQX — Charlie Ashby (@CMWAshby) May 24, 2021

A little about Marvel Studios' The Eternals:

The story of the film, spanning thousands of years, features a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s oldest enemy, The Deviants. The movie, as per a report on ScreenRant with regards to the film, sees the group of deity-like humanoids returning to Earth after the events of Avengers: Endgame for the same. The film is helmed by Chloe Zhao of Nomadland fame. As far as The Eternals release date is concerned, no specific date has been shared as yet. However, the film is slated for a release in the final few months of this year. More information regarding the same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available

