The Exorcist: Believer Release Postponed To Avoid Clash With Taylor Swift's Eras?

Taylor Swift’s tour film Eras caused great buzz ever since the film was announced on August 31. The film has already amassed huge numbers in its pre-sales. In the latest development, the makers of the horror film The Exorcist: Believer have postponed the release of their film, in order to avoid clashing with the pop icon's concert film.

3 things you need to know:

The Exorcist: Believer was initially scheduled for a release on October 13.

The Exorcist: Believer is the first part of a 3-movie series.

Taylor Swift’s Eras tour film recorded 37 million in pre-sales on its opening day of booking.

The producer Jason Blum took to his social media handle earlier this week to inform about the preponing of their film, which was earlier supposed to be released on October 13, the same day as Swift's concert film. Blum added the caption, “Look what you made us do - The Exorcist: Believer moves to 10/6/23."

The Exorcist: Believer is supposed to be the first of the new Exorcist series. Reportedly, the second film Exorcist: Deceiver is scheduled for an early 2025 release. Jason Blum has also been the producer of popular horror films like The Invisible Man, Split, Us, and Get Out among many others.

Swift's tour film breaks pre-sales records of many concert films

Earlier, Taylor Swift had announced on her social media page that she was ‘coming to the big screen soon’ and that her Eras tour film would be released in theatres in the second week of October. She stated, “The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America!”

The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon 😆 Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now at… pic.twitter.com/eKRqS8C7d1 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 31, 2023

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift’s tour film has broken many records in terms of its pre-sales. On Sept 1, when the producers opened booking, the film earned over 37 million on day 1, surpassing the pre-sales records of biggies like Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The film has also surpassed pre-sales collections of other popular concert films like Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert, Michael Jackson’s This Is It, and Justin Bieber: Never Say Never.