The Exorcist Believer Trailer Will Send Shivers Down Your Spine | Watch

The Exorcist: Believer’s first official trailer was unveiled by its makers in July. A month later, the second trailer of the movie has been released. It hinted at the evil possession of two little girls, similar to William Friedkin’s original 1973 movie.

3 things you need to know

The Exorcist: Believer is the first part of the series.

It was initially scheduled to release on October 13.

The horror film has been preponed to October 6 to avoid a clash with Taylor Swift’s Eras tour movie.

Ellen Burstyn reprises Chris MacNeil's role

In the latest trailer of The Exorcist: Believer, Chris MacNeil reminds Pazuzu that they've already met as she faces the demon through the now-possessed child. Chris is questioned by Pazuzu, "Are you looking for Regan!?" before the inquiry turns violent.

Chris then hears Pazuzu say, "She burns in Hell!" According to this line, Regan appears to be dead in The Exorcist: Believer, which would help explain why her mother is so motivated to assist in rescuing the film's two new victims. She has experienced the pain of losing her child to demonic possession and she vows to prevent it from happening to anybody else.

Additionally, Ann Dowd can also be seen attempting to determine why these instances have come back and how they might be tracked down further. The evil force claims one girl's life and the other dies at the cliffhanger ending of the trailer.

The Exorcist lore

The original The Exorcist is based on William Peter Blatty's novel of the same name. It tells the narrative of Regan (Linda Blair), a 12-year-old girl, who experiences extraordinary transformations while she is possessed by a demonic entity. Her mother (Burstyn) seeks the assistance of priests to help execute an exorcism of her daughter.

The Exorcist: Believer's script is written by Green and Peter Sattler. The movie is produced by David Robinson and James G. Robinson for Morgan Creek Entertainment and Jason Blum for Blumhouse. McBride, Green, Stephanie Allain, Ryan Turek and Atilla Yücer are the executive producers of the film.