The Eyes Of Tammy Faye Trailer: Jessica Chastain's Next Movie Looks Interesting

The trailer of The Eyes of Tammy Faye featuring Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield was recently released. The movie is based on a documentary of the same name and the story revolves around the life of Tammy Faye Bakker and Jim Bakker. The movie is scheduled to release on September 17.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye's trailer opens with a young Tammy Faye and Jim Bakker as they visit her mother and Tammy introduces Jim as her husband. Then the trailer takes the audience on the journey of the different ventures that Tammy and Jim tried during their career as media personalities. The trailer shows Jim and Tammy hosting puppet shows, hosting parties, Tammy trying her luck in singing. It is also shown how Tammy Faye always spoke about her opinion regardless of who is in front of her. Then the trailer shows how the couple moves to television and then open their own Christian theme park Heritage USA.

The trailer of the movie then takes a turn and introduces the audience to the problems and complications that arise after Tammy and Jim’s success. There is a moment when Tammy asks, “We aren’t doing anything wrong though?” and Jim scoffs and replies, “Is that a question?” Tammy and Jim find themselves in the middle of fraud allegations. We see that Tammy’s mother warns her that she has been following Bakker blindly. The tension between the couple increases and Tammy starts following her heart and talking about HIV/AIDS and reaches out to people who need help. Tammy sums up the trailer at the end by saying, “This is who I am.”

Jessica Chastain took to her Instagram account and shared the trailer of the movie. She wrote, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye Trailer. I’m really excited to share this trailer with you. Took us almost 10 yrs to get here. #TheEyesOfTammyFaye in theaters September 17th ❤️ @eyesoftammyfaye @frecklefilms". Among her colleagues, Maggie Gyllenhall commented, "This looks great" and Lindsay Lohan reacted with some raised hands emojis.

Details about The Eyes of Tammy Faye

The trailer talks about the journey of Tammy and seems to be from her point of view. The aesthetics and the settings of the events capture the time period of the events very well. Jessica Chastain who will be seen playing the role of Tammy Faye has very well embodied the well-known television personality. Andrew Garfield will play the role of Tammy's husband, Jim Bakker. The movie will be helmed by Michael Showalter and features actors like Cherry Jones, Vincent D’Onofrio, Fredric Lehne and many more. Jessica Chastain is also producing the movie along with Kelly Carmichael, Gigi Pritzker and Racheal Shane.

