The Eyes Of Tammy Faye Trailer Out; Netizens Say, 'this Looks Great'

The makers of The Eyes of Tammy Faye released the trailer of the film on June 9, 2021. Jessica Chastain & Andrew Garfield feature in the upcoming film. The trailer created a lot of hype amongst their fans and other viewers who were impressed with Jessica Chastain's transformation in the trailer. Here are some of the reactions to The Eyes of Tammy Faye trailer.

Reactions to The Eyes of Tammy Faye trailer

A Twitter user started missing the comedy series The Righteous Gemstones after watching the trailer of the upcoming film. They wrote that if the job of the trailer was to make them miss the show, then it has done a great job. A fan wrote that they were trying to act like they were fine even though not a single person has texted them talking about the trailer. Fans also wrote that the trailer was good and they are looking forward to watching the film soon.

If the job of the Eyes of Tammy Faye trailer was to get me to deeply miss The Righteous Gemstones, then job well done — Daniel Dockery (@dandock) June 9, 2021

Me trying to act like I’m fine even though not a single person texted me about the Eyes of Tammy Faye trailer today pic.twitter.com/2Ff1SjXhud — Sav Rodgers (@Snacpack) June 10, 2021

Another fan wrote that the entire day they kept smiling and laughing spontaneously after thinking about the trailer as it made them happy. A Twitter user wrote that they felt like mayor Kathy Griffin where she mentioned that she was feeling magnetised by the trailer. Film critic Scott Mantz tweeted that he cannot wait to watch the film that features Jessica Chastain & Andrew Garfield. He also added the film is created by the makers of Nomadland which won the best picture at the Academy Awards. Gibson Johns wrote that he was completely mesmerized by the trailer.

All day I keep thinking about the Eyes of Tammy Faye trailer and smiling/laughing spontaneously. — Robert Balkovich (@robertbalkovich) June 9, 2021

me after watching the EYES OF TAMMY FAYE trailer https://t.co/mYaOZr8lI6 — Robert Balkovich (@robertbalkovich) June 9, 2021

WOW, I cannot wait!! #JessicaChastain & #AndrewGarfield in “THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE” from @searchlightpics (the studio that brought you BEST PICTURE-WINNER “NOMADLAND”) — WATCH the TRAILER HERE: https://t.co/3o53TDUI44 pic.twitter.com/z7Iig6gNow — Scott Mantz (@MovieMantz) June 9, 2021

Completely mesmerized by Jessica Chastain in the trailer for The Eyes of Tammy Faye pic.twitter.com/PAiv1DyWs8 — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) June 9, 2021

More about The Eyes of Tammy Faye

The Eyes of Tammy Faye is directed by Michael Showalter. The film is based on a documentary of the same name which was created by Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato. Jessica Chastain is seen playing the lead role of Tammy Faye Bakker while Chandler Head is portraying Young Tammy Faye. The film also stars Andrew Garfield as Jim Bakker, Cherry Jones as Rachel LaValley, Vincent D'Onofrio as Jerry Falwell, Fredric Lehne as Fred Grover, Mark Wystrach as Gary Paxton and Sam Jaeger as Roe Messner. Take a look at the trailer of the upcoming drama film here.

Image: Still from The Eyes of Tammy Faye

