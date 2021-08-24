'The Fabelmans': Amblin Adds Six New Cast Members To Steven Spielberg's Upcoming Film

Steven Spielberg is coming up with a new film soon, and we can't wait! The Schindler's List director is reportedly set to release a picture based on his personal experiences and has already begun casting. Here's everything we know about the forthcoming project -

Steven Spielberg's next film adds six new cast members

According to a report by Deadline, Jurassic Park director Steven Spielberg has made some additions to the cast of his upcoming film. The upcoming film will reportedly be titled The Fabelmans and will be based loosely on the legendary director's childhood. The Fabelmans makers recently signed members namely Mateo Zoryon, Francis-DeFord, Keeley Karsten, Birdie Borria, Alina Brace, and Sophia Kopera.

According to the report, Francis-Deford will play a young Spielberg. The recently added cast members will join already existing A-list actors, including Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, Paul Dano, Gabriel LaBelle, Judd Hirsch, Sam Rechner and Oakes Fegley.

The report also states that the script for the film has been written by Spielberg himself along with Pulitzer Prize-winner Tony Kushner. The film will be produced by Steven Spielberg founded production company, Amblin.

The Fabelmans' new cast members

The film is being produced by Spielberg, Kushner and Kristie Macosko Krieger. The Fabelmans will also mark Francis-DeFord’s acting debut. Keeley Karsten, on the other hand, has appeared in Amazon’s Hunters and a film titled Evil Lives Here. She also appeared in Viceroy, in which she also wrote the screenplay.

Birdie Borria, reportedly began acting at four years of age and has been in several commercials. She will play a recurring role in Fox's upcoming series Pivoting, which will also star Eliza Coupe, Maggie Q and Ginnifer Goodwin. Borria will also appear in Apple Tv+'s upcoming Puppy Place.

According to the report, Alina Brace, who resides in Atlanta, has often shown a desire to perform since a young age and began acting at the age of four, just like co-star Birdie Borria. Sophia Kopera, on the other hand, will be making her feature film debut with the upcoming The Fabelmans.

She has played the daughter of Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac’s characters in HBO's Scenes From a Marriage. The actress will also reportedly appear in the upcoming season of The Morning Show on Apple TV+, which stars Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston.

IMAGE - PTI