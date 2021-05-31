'The Falcon And The Winter Soldier' Creators Release Making Of The Show, Watch Teaser

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiered on the OTT giant back in the month of March 2021. The Marvel miniseries ran for six episodes and subsequently came to an end. Now, a fourth Captain America film is in development as a continuation of the series. However, if the show will be renewed for another season is yet unclear. Amidst this, the creators of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier have released a special video of the making of the series.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s new material

The production house of the show has prepared an interesting clip from the Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes series. The behind-the-scenes images and videos are also shared via Disney’s OTT platform. In the making clip, actors and makers can be seen talking about the show as exclusive shots from the miniseries play in the background.

The announcement of the new material was done via Twitter alongside a short trailer. In the clip, Anthony Mackie says, “With Sam picking up the shield there’s a lot of trepidation. It’s surprising how timely this series is, it’s an emotional experience”. Soon after Sebastian Stan enunciated that “there’s all kind of complex issues dealt in this film that are very optimal to the time zone”. A representative from the production house also identified the goal of the show.

She said, “The goal was to be very grounded so that this super side of it became embedded in characters. We were inspired by a team that flies through canyons, we’ve spent several days pushing people out of the plane. To be here with all the toys and with the actors who bring it all alive is just absolutely overwhelming”. Meanwhile, another representative added how difficult it was for them to shoot the show at two different locations. He added, “There was a lot of thinking that went into how to get you in Puerto Rico and to figure how to make it work seamlessly with the stuff that we shot in Prague”. Take a look at the teaser here:

Go beyond the shield and behind the scenes. Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is streaming tomorrow on @DisneyPlus. #FalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/EJ3JgCla0a — The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (@falconandwinter) April 29, 2021

