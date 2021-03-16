'The Falcon And The Winter Soldier' Final Trailer Out Ahead Of Friday Debut; WATCH

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be arriving on Disney+ Hotstar Premium this Friday. Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans are excited to see Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprising their titular roles as Sam Wilson and James Buchanan “Bucky” Barnes, respectively. Now, the makers have shared the last trailer providing a few new glimpses into the series.

Final The Falcon and the Winter Soldier trailer out

Marvel has dropped the last The Falcon and the Winter Soldier trailer ahead of its debut on March 19, 2021, on Disney+ Hotstar Premium. The video honours the Captain America shield and shows that there is a legacy to be filled in. Sam Wilson is seen training with the shield with Bucky Barnes telling him how important the shield is. The museum consisting of Cap’s belonging is closing off while Sam is giving a speech.

A government official ahead says that people need someone to inspire them again, following the retirement or even demise of Steve Rogers. It could lead to the debut of Wyatt Russell as John F. Walker, a military successor of Captain America, introduced at a big event. Fight sequences featuring the Flag-smashers group are there. The latest The Falcon and the Winter Soldier trailer is more serious in tone as compared to the previous ones. It has less humour and focuses on the legacy and new threat that Sam and Bucky will face. Check out the final The Falcon and the Winter Soldier trailer below.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier cast has Emily VanCamp returning as Sharon Carter, along with Daniel Bruhl as Captain America: Civil War villain Baron Helmut Zemo in a more comic accurate avatar. Erin Kellyman will make her MCU debut as Karli Morgenthau, the leader of the anti-patriotism group, the Flag-Smashers. Georges St-Pierra, Amy Aquino, Adepero Oduye, Desmond Chain, Miki Ishikawa, Noah Mills, and Carl Lumbly are also part of the Falcon and the Winter Soldier cast. Don Cheadle is also said to reprise his role as James “Rhodey” Rhodes / War Machine for a cameo.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier plot focuses on Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes as they team up in a worldwide adventure that puts their abilities to the test as they battle the anarchist group, the Flag-Smashers. It is said that the series will show who is worthy of the shield and Captain America's mantle. It is created by Malcolm Spell with Kari Skogland as the director.