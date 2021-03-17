'The Falcon And The Winter Soldier' Release Date: When & Where To Watch The Show In India?

Marvel fans have an exciting year ahead with the release of their favourite shows and movies lining up this 2021. Marvel Studios have already released WandaVision in 2021 that was critical acclaimed. Now they are set to premiere another crucial duo of the Avengers; Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) in their upcoming Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The show's final trailer was released on March 16 and got the fans all excited about the unusual pair of the Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Read on to know about The Falcon and the Winter Soldier release date in India and more details about The Falcon and the Winter Soldier trailer below.

Marvel Studios' The Falcon and the Winter Soldier trailer

The final trailer features Falcon (Mackie) and Winter Soldier (Stan) who have to adjust to a new world after the demise of the original Captain America, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans). The series will introduce new villains like the mask-wearing Flag Smashers as well as Captain America: Civil War villain Helmut Zemo (Daniel Bruhl) also makes an appearance. The trailer also reveals the new Captain America to possibly be John F.Walker (Wyatt Russell), who is a high ranking member of the U.S Military joining the Falcon and Bucky's fight.

In addition to Mackie, Stan, Russell, Brühl and Erin Kellyman, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier also stars Emily VanCamp as former SHIELD agent Sharon Carter, Georges St-Pierre as mercenary Georges Batroc from Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Don Cheadle as James Rhodes/ War Machine, and Adepero Oduye as Sam's sister Sarah Wilson. Malcolm Spellman (Empire) is the writer and creator of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, while Kari Skogland (The Handmaid's Tale) has directed all six episodes of the series. Take a look at the final trailer for Falcon and the Winter Soldier here.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier release date in India

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will release in India on March 19 on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. It will consist of six episodes, releasing weekly until April 23, 2021. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episodes will drop around 12:30 pm IST / 12 am PT. On Disney+ Hotstar the series will also be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be available to Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscribers, at a membership of just Rs. 399 per year. To watch it in the original English audio, you will need to subscribe to Disney+Hotstar Premium for Rs. 299 per month/Rs.1499 per year, for Android and iOS users.