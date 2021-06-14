The Falcon And The Winter Soldier's Anthony Mackie On Being Captain America For 6-8 Yrs

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier actor Anthony Mackie recently revealed that he is proud to play Captain America but he knows he won't be able to do the role forever. During a recent interview with Variety, the actor shared that he "definitely does not want to be a 55-year-old Captain America" which is why he has got a "solid six to eight years in him". Anthony also discussed the ending of the series and revealed that he feels that the monologue he gave in the finale episode cemented his character in the viewers' eyes.

Anthony Mackie on how long he wants to play Captain America

Anthony also commented on the importance of the monologue in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's finale episode. At the time, he directly spoke to the world leaders in front of the public eye. For Anthony Mackie as Captain America, the scene helped him define what his character is all about.

Anthony revealed what his Captain America "would stand for". He stated because his character was a soldier and a caretaker of soldiers, a counselor, he is "not the guy who is going to bust his way through problems". He said the humanitarian side of Captain America was "something that he feels is his superpower", including his "ability to have empathy and sympathy for those around him". Anthony explained that the overall theme of the new Captain America is "about him showing that if one of them is mistreated, they are all to blame". He stated that it is "not Black Cap or Cap for the people, he is Captain America for all".

Anthony Mackie first joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the 2014 flick, Captain America: The Winter Soldier as Sam Wilson. In the sequel, Anthony's character, Sam, befriends Steve Rogers to defeat HYDRA. In the 2019 movie Avengers: Endgame, Rogers hands over the Captain America shield to Sam who time-to-time effectively transfers to the heroic title. Anthony returns as the new Captain America in the upcoming Captain America 4 movie. Furthermore, the list of popular Anthony Mackie movies includes Ant-Man, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

IMAGE: ANTHONY MACKIE'S INSTAGRAM

