The Falcon And The Winter Soldier's Anthony On Character's Love Story With Black Widow

The fans of Marvel all over the world are currently awaiting The Falcon And The Winter Soldier's release. It will be releasing on March 19 on Disney Plus Hotstar all over the world. The show will follow the story of Falcon and Bucky Barnes AKA Winter Soldier. After the Avengers: Endgame story, Steve Rogers handed over his shield to Sam. The Falcon And The Winter Soldier actor Anthony Mackie recently talked about his upcoming series in an interview with the Toronto Sun. During the interview, he shared that he has requested a love story plot of his character Falcon and Black Widow several times in the past. For all the people who are wondering about what did Anthony Mackie say about Black Widow, here is everything you need to know about it.

Anthony Mackie on Falcon and Black Widow love story

Anthony Mackie’s character Sam AKA falcon was first introduced to the audiences in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. He befriended Cap played by Chris Evans when they come across in Washington DC. This was the time when Sam met Black Widow for the first time. The pair also shared a flirty encounter when Natasha picked up Steve when on route to a covert mission. In his recent interview, Anthony Mackie shared that he has requested a love story of his character with Black Widow several times. Talking about the shows and movies of MCU Anthony Mackie shared that every show and movie ends in an interesting cliffhanger.

When the show or script is over, they are also as excited to know what happens next as the audience, added the actor. He further shared that it is the beauty of Marvel and the appreciation they have for being an actor in a Marvel movie. Talking about his love story suggestion with Black Widow, he shared every cliffhanger is like that for everyone except Kevin Feige. But he always asks one question that does he fall in love with Black Widow? And when does that storyline comes in as he has requested that several times? Anthony Mackie also joked that they can always go back in time as they have a time machine.

Image Credits: Stills from The Falcon And The Winter Soldier and Black Widow trailer