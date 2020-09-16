'The Falcon And The Winter Soldier' Actor Anthony Mackie Shares Snap In Falcon Costume

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has been making it to the headlines after the lead actor, Anthony Mackie recently shared a couple of pictures of his costume. He took to his Twitter account to share a picture of his character Falcon. The post also hints that the makers are all set to begin the shooting of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier for Disney+. Read more to know about Anthony Mackie from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star, Anthony Mackie's Instagram post

The boyz are back in town! Having fun while social distancing... #wintersoldiershot #FalconandtheWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/hpCy7vuFFa — Anthony Mackie (@AnthonyMackie) September 15, 2020

Anthony Mackie shared a monochrome picture of himself while smoking a cigar. The Pain and Gain actor was seen in his Falcon costume. Because of the black and white colour, the costume cannot be identified properly. His wings were also not attached but he surely had his swag on.

His co-star Sebastian Stan who plays the character of Bucky Barnes also shared a similar picture on his Instagram. He captioned the picture with, “Friends. Social distancing since November ’19.” This has certainly got the fans excited for the new episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to be released. The show was initially supposed to be released on August but was pushed ahead due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is a web television series that has been adapted from the Marvel comics. It is a continuation of the 2019 blockbuster, Avengers: Endgame and also marks the start of a new era called Phase 4. The series stars some of the most popular stars fo the industry including Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Daniel Brühl, Emily VanCamp, and Wyatt Russell. The MCU had already planned a number of web series to be launched on Disney+ and is all set to start their new cinematic era called Phase 4. Read more to know about the upcoming projects in the MCU.

More about the MCU

Avengers: Endgame marked the end of the Infinity Saga and has now started a new journey called Phase 4. The new storyline will have some familiar superheroes like Black Widow, Black Panther, and Spiderman. The MCU fans have been waiting for a new film to be released. The makers have also announced some release dates for the upcoming films. Here are some upcoming Marvel movies with their potential release dates.

Black Widow: Nov 06, 2020

The Eternals: Feb 12, 2021

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings: May 07, 2021

Spider-Man: Homecoming 3: Nov 05, 2021

Thor: Love And Thunder: Feb 11, 2022

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness: Mar 25, 2022

Black Panther 2: May 06, 2022

Captain Marvel 2: Jul 08, 20

(Dates might be affected due to the coronavirus pandemic)

