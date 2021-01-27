'The Fast And The Furious' Director Rob Cohen Accused Of Sexual Assault By Asia Argento

Following the 'Me Too' movement, many big names from the world of cinema have been accused for crimes such as sexual assault and rape. The names include actors and filmmakers from all over the world and the movement brought big names outside the world of films as well. The news has recently surfaced that actor and director Asia Argento has accused the director of the first Fast and Furious film, Rob Cohen, of sexual assault. Have a look at more details on this matter.

The Fast and The Furious director Rob Cohen accused of sexual assault

Asia Argento, one of the popular actors hailing from Italy, has now accused Rob Cohen of sexually assaulting her. She gave her side of the story to Italian newspaper Il Corriere della Sera, which says that Rob Cohen made her drink something and it later resulted in him sexually assaulting her. Asia claims that the said drink was 'GHB', a drug which is often associated with sexual assaults. The actor claimed that she was not aware of what she was drinking, but eventually woke up the following morning on Rob’s bed.

Argento further claimed to the portal that this event took place while they were filming the action movie XXX in 2002. While Rob Cohen did not directly make any statement on these allegations, his spokesperson claims that these accusations are “categorically false”, according to bbc.com. The statement also elaborated on its claim that Cohen and Argento had previously shared “an excellent working relationship” and that Cohen considered her as “a friend”. The statement then said this to be the reason why this claim that dates back to 2002 is “bewildering”.

Asia Argento was also one of the first celebrities who had taken a stand against Harvey Weinstein, who was later accused by several other celebrities of both sexual assault and rape. Weinstein was later convicted and jailed for his misdeeds. While the claims made on Rob Cohen are only recent, there is no word either from him or from any of the big names from The Fast and the Furious franchise. Further details on this issue are awaited.

