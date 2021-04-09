'The Father' Movie Featuring Anthony Hopkins & Olivia Colman To Release In Indian Theatres

Olivia Colman and Anthony Hopkins starrer Oscar-nominated film, The Father is now gearing up for its release in the Indian market. The film will make its way in the Indian cinema houses on April 23, this year, as announced by trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The Indian film critic, on Friday Morning, took to his Instagram to share the piece of goods news online.

The Father movie: Indian release date

Alongside the poster of The Father movie, Taran wrote, “IN CINEMAS, 23 APRIL 2021... #PVR Pictures to release #AcademyAward nominated #TheFather -starring #AnthonyHopkins and #OliviaColman - in #India on 23 April 2021”. Helmed by Florian Zeller, the plot of the film is based on the 2012 play Le Pere. Check out The Father movie’s Indian release announcement below:

As soon as the piece of news surfaced online, netizens were quick enough to heap praises for this French-British co-production. While some hailed it as a ‘brilliant movie’, many others were left excited. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

Apart from Olivia Colman and Anthony Hopkins, this 2020 drama film also stars Rufus Swell, Imogen Poots, Olivia Williams and Mark Gatiss in pivotal roles. The movie follows the life of an ageing man who is suffering from a progressive memory loss problem. As he tries to make sense of his changing circumstances, the man constantly denies assistance from his own daughters. Slowly, the central character begins to doubt his loved ones and his own mind. The film depicts how he questions the fabric of his own reality as he pushes everyone away.

The Father movie was first released at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2020. Upon its release, the film was highly acclaimed for the depiction of dementia and the performances of Hopkins and Colman. Such was the influence of the film, that The Father went on to garner six nominations at the 93rd Academy Awards, including Best Supporting Actor, Best Actor and Best Picture category. At the 78th Golden Globe Awards, the film earned four nominations whereas at the 74th British Academy Film Awards the movie again received six nominations. After its Indian release, The Father will also release in the UK by Lionsgate on June 11, this year.

