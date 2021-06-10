'The Fear Street Trilogy' Trailer Gets Exciting Reactions From Fans; Check It Out

Netflix recently released the trailer of the upcoming teen horror movie, The Fear Street Trilogy. The movies are adapted from the series of novels written by R.L Stine. Netflix took to its social media accounts and released the trailer of The Fear Street Trilogy and wrote, “Experience a nightmare 300 years in the making. The FEAR STREET trilogy, from director Leigh Janiak, is on Netflix this July”. The three movies are set to release in July with a difference of a week within each.

Experience a nightmare 300 years in the making. The FEAR STREET trilogy, from director Leigh Janiak, is on Netflix this July 🪓💀🩸 pic.twitter.com/kXl6MTXSjy — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) June 9, 2021

The trailer of the triology shows a group of teenage kids who live in the town of Shadyside. Due to many events, they find out that their town has been haunted for many years and many generations. They try to find a way on how to stop the paranormal activities and it is said that they have to go back to the time when it all began. Then the trailer takes the viewers to 1666 when due to the devil and witches the town of Shadyside was cursed. The trailer shows clips from all three movies and the dark undertones of the trailer make the clip more intriguing and interesting.

The trailer of The Fear Street Trilogy was very well received by the audience. While one fan wrote, “It's about time. Fear Street was a staple guilty pleasure of my adolescence!”, another fan commented, “Okay this is a start! I was obsessed with Fear Street and the R.L. Stines YA standalones. They gotta do more. Each episode a book from the series or something.” Many fans expressed their excitement and enthusiasm with GIFs and memes. One of the viewers wrote, “This looks sooo good!!! 3 parts?!?!” and then posted a GIF of a man shouting and clapping while another fan wrote, “wait cos.. they look good I’m for sure watching.” Actor Sadie Sink who will be seen in one of the instalments in the trilogy also took to her Twitter to share the trailer of the films and wrote, “It’s happening again. The Fear Street Trilogy begins July 2, only on @netflix!

It's about time. Fear Street was a staple guilty pleasure of my adolescence! — Jonathan HODLing to Mars 🚀⚡🔋 (@JonathanGuito) June 9, 2021

This looks sooo good!!! 3 parts?!?! pic.twitter.com/jkPbkn8A4j — Quezz (@hopelesspisces_) June 9, 2021

It's happening again. The Fear Street trilogy begins July 2, only on @netflix! https://t.co/SePmDvke9Q — Sadie Sink (@SadieSink) June 9, 2021

The Fear Street Trilogy cast and crew

The Fear Street Trilogy is directed by Leigh Janiak and will be available for streaming in July on Netflix. The three parts of the movies will be released in a week’s difference. The Fear Street Part 1: 1994 will be released on July 2 and the viewers will get to see Kiana Madiera, Olivia Welch and Benjamin Flores Jr. in the lead roles. Fear Street Part 2: 1978 will be released on July 9 and features actors like Sadie Sink, Emily Rudd and Ryan Simpkins in the lead roles. For the third instalment of the series, Fear Street Pat 3: 1666 which is set to release on July 16, actors Ashley Zukerman, Gillian Jacobs also joined the cast.

IMAGE CREDIT: FEAR TRILOGY TRAILER/YOUTUBE

