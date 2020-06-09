'The Flash' Actor Grant Gustin Is 'saddened' By Hartley Sawyer's Past 'misogynist' Tweets

Just after actor Hartley Sawyer was fired from The Flash series for his ‘racist and misogynist’ remarks on Twitter, the lead actor of the superhero show, Grant Gustin spoke about the incident and revealed that he was shocked and saddened with the remarks made by his former colleague. Reposting the official statement which states Hartley Swayer’s exit from the show, Grant mentioned that he was angry when he saw the tweets. Take a look at the post:

Adding to the same, Grant Gustin mentioned that he doesn’t need to add much, as the producer of the series, Eric Wallace has already aligned his thoughts eloquently and powerfully in the statement. Furthermore, Grant Gustin also remarked that ‘Words Matter’.

Eric Wallace’s take on the incident:

Eric Wallace, in his statement, mentioned that he was ‘heartbroken and mad as hell’ after coming across Hartley Sawyer’s past tweets. Adding to the same, Eric Wallace revealed that he was committed to bringing permanent change to the work environment in the Flash and remarked that he will continue to rope in people from the ‘black and brown’ origins. Reportedly, Eric Wallace also mentioned that the team will not tolerate derogatory remarks that target any race, ethnicity, national origin, gender, or sexual orientation. Hartley Sawyer joined The Flash in 2017 as Ralph Dibny and was upped to series in 2018.

Harley Sawyer issues apology

In the wake of the incident, Hartley Sawyer has deleted his Twitter account and has now posted an apology in his Instagram account for his past tweets. With the statement shared, he wrote: “My words, irrelevant of being meant with an intent of humour, were hurtful, and unacceptable. I am ashamed I was capable of these really horrible attempts to get attention at that time. I regret them deeply. This was not acceptable behaviour. These were words I threw out at the time with no thought or recognition of the harm my words could do and now have done today. I am incredibly sorry, ashamed and disappointed in myself for my ignorance back then. I want to be very clear: this is not reflective of what I think or who I am now. Years ago, thanks to friends and experiences who helped me to open my eyes, I began my journey into becoming a more responsible adult - in terms of what I say, what I do, and beyond. I've largely kept that journey private, and this is another way that I have let so many down. I still have more work to do. But how I define myself now does not take away the impact of my words or my responsibility for them. I am very sorry.”

