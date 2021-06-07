'The Flash' Director Andres Muschietti Shares Peak Of Michael Keaton's New Batman Suit

Michael Keaton is all set to return and play the role of Batman, in the upcoming Andres Muschietti directed movie The Flash. Filming for the movie started a few weeks ago and the filmmaker has now shared a glimpse of the new Batman suit, which has got fans quite excited. Scroll further to take a look at the picture that he shared and know more about the movie.

Andres Muschietti shares peak of the new Batman suit

Andres took to his Instagram on Friday, June 4, 2021, to share the new Batman logo, which also had a little blood stain on it. He didn’t say anything in the caption, but the fans have quite the reaction in the comments under the post as they await Keaton’s return to the franchise. The actor played the caped crusader for the first time in the 1989 movie Batman, directed by Tim Burton.

The 69-year-old actor was also seen playing the role of Bruce Wayne and his alter-ego that fights with crime in the 1992 sequel, Batman Returns. Rumours were abuzz about Keaton playing the part for a long time. It was in April, when his Talent Agency ICM Partners, announced that the actor was indeed on board the Muschietti directorial.

Alongside, Ezra Miller returns to play his role of Barry Allen aka The Flash, who was first introduced to fans in 2017 in a feature role, in the movie Justice League. Prior to this, he had made cameo appearances in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice as well as Suicide Squad in 2016. The movie’s filming kicked off on April 19, 2021, as announced by Andres in an Instagram post and it set to release on November 4, 2022.

The movie is inspired by the 2011 DC Comic, Flashpoint and will also feature Ben Affleck playing another version of Batman, alongside Michael Keaton. It is being shot at the Warner Bros. Studio in Leavesden, in England; while Michael Disco and Barbara Muschietti bankrolling it under the banners of DC Films, The Disco Factory and Double Dream. It will be the twelfth film in the DC Extended Universe.

