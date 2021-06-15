'The Flash' Director Andy Muschietti Shares Glimpse Of Ezra Miller's Superhero Suit

The Flash is considered to be among the highly followed characters from DC Comics and has been brought to the screen on many occasions in the past. While it was announced a while ago that a new film on the same character is under development, its production has started only recently. Fans have been waiting ever since to get a first glimpse of the project. Director Andy Muschietti has recently shared a peek into the superhero costume of the character that will be seen in the movie, which soon yielded a wave of excited reactions from fans.

The Flash director Andy Muschietti shares a sneak peek of the superhero suit

Even before the initial glimpses of superhero films are released, their suits often become the point of discussion among fans, as they speculate about the final superhero look that they would get to see. Now that the production of the film has taken off, The Flash director Andy Muschietti has posted a small glimpse of the costume on social media. However, it only shows a close-up of the suit and its symbol and not the costume entirely. The move has been made in order to create hype among fans for this movie.

Consequently, fans have given a huge response to this glimpse, as they promptly started sending their excited reactions in the comments. Many of them thanked Andy for sharing the peek, while others complimented the suit and expressed their excitement for the film. The Flash is set to be the 12th film in the DCEU, which has witness the spin-offs of other characters as well, including Wonder Woman and Aquaman. Ezra Miller will be seen reprising the role of Barry Allen a.k.a. The Flash in this highly anticipated film.

IMAGE: ANDY MUSCHIETTI'S INSTAGRAM COMMENTS

The Flash cast also includes other experienced actors such as Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton, Sasha Calle among others playing some of the pivotal roles. Interestingly enough, the film will show both Keaton and Affleck as Bruce Wayne a.k.a. Batman in different versions, with their timelines yet to be explained. Set to be distributed under the banner of Warner Bros. Pictures, the film is slated to release on November 4, 2022.

IMAGE: 'THE FLASH MOVIE' INSTAGRAM

