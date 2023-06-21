The Flash Fame Michael Shannon Reveals Why He Turned Down Acting Opportunity In Star Wars

Michael Shannon recently reprised his role of General Zod in this year's The Flash. The actor had reportedly turned down the opportunity to feature in the Star Wars franchise back in 2016. Recently, Shannon opened up on why he chose to forego what could have been, a career-defining opportunity for his filmography.

Michael Shannon on why Star Wars was a no-go for him

Michael Shannon's decision to pass up on a Star Wars role was incomprehensible by many especially owing to the large reach and extensive fanbase of the franchise. Reflecting on his decision, Shannon shared with an international publication how as an actor, he tries to steer clear of franchises. He said, "I don’t ever want to get stuck in a franchise..."

Further elaborating his perspective on franchises, Shannon shared how he simply finds the concept uninteresting and hence tries to not participate in them. Calling franchises "mindless entertainment", he commented on the abundance of similar content already available. The actor's stance on franchises incidentally, flies in the face of his recurring portrayal of General Zod.

Michael Shannon is part of a DC Universe franchise

Shannon also took the time to explain why he agreed to be part of a DC Universe franchise. Shannon expressed an appreciation of the complexity that the character of General Zod held. He further elaborated that he starred in 2013 film Man Of Steel only because he thought it would be a "one-and-done" opportunity. He also shares how he agreed to reprise his role with The Flash as it was not much of a commitment in terms of time.