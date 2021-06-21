'The Flash' First Look Images Give Fans Glimpses Of Supergirl & Keaton's Bruce Wayne; See

A Twitter user who goes by the name of NewWestBoy has shared a few images that were clicked on the sets of Ezra Miller’s The Flash solo film. In the pictures, one can get to see a glimpse of Miller’s Barry Allen along with yet another The Flash cast member, Michael Keaton, who can be seen as Bruce Wayne from Tim Burton’s Batman solo film, who, at this point in the DC timeline, is in his advanced years. In addition to the same, one can even get to see Sasha Calle’s Kara Zor-El aka Supergirl. One can take a look at the same below.

The Flash first look images

It wasn’t too long ago when the fans of the DC Extended Universe (Which is also known as the DCEU) and the character were treated with a glimpse of the new suit that the titular character will get to wear. The picture in question, however, has only revealed the logo, but, the cloth material that surrounds it is confirmation of the fact that Ezra Miller will be seen in a more comicbook-accurate Flash costume as compared to what he was seen sporting in Zack Snyder's Justice League. The image, which was released by the director of the film himself, can be found below.

Prior to the same, the director of the film had revealed the logo that will be seen on the version of Batman which will be played by Michael Keaton in The Flash. As one can see, there are a few drops of blood on the iconic classic logo, suggested that by this point in time in his tenure as the caped crusader, the character has indeed ended a few lives. The image can be found below:

The Flash release date, cast, and more:

As far as The Flash release date is concerned, the feature presentation is set slated for a theatrical release on 4th November 2022. On the subject of the additions to the list of The Flash cast members, is believed that the film will also see Ben Affleck as his version of the troubled billionaire vigilante in the upcoming DCEU film. More information regarding the same and details pertaining to the function of the character of Michael Keaton in The Flash will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.