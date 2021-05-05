'The Flash' Team Bids Adieu To Its Original Members Tom Cavanagh & Carlos Valdes

As The Flash is being renewed for Season 8, the show bade farewell to two original cast members, Tom Cavanagh and Carlos Valdes, reported Deadline. Carlos Valdes, who played Cisco Ramon, will be ending his run as a regular in the CW's drama The Flash season 7 with his final appearance. Tom Cavanagh (seen as Eobard Thawne/Reverse-Flash and several versions of Harrison Wells), was slated to end his run at the end of Season 6 but was postponed due to COVID-19 and the productions shutting down.

Tom Cavanagh & Carlos Valdes exit The Flash

Tom hinted about his departure in February 2020, on his official Instagram handle as he dropped a picture of himself and penned a long note. He wrote, "It has been a joy creating and playing the myriad Wells that makeup ‘Wells st’ on '#theFlash'. At times brusque, sunny, capricious, and perpetually shameless, they will always be linked by a single unbreakable thread of gratitude. My thanks to everyone on all sides of the screen that makes up this wee superhero show of ours". However, the post didn't grab much attention and several days later, the production was shut down owing to the ongoing pandemic.

Speaking about their departure, The Flash's executive producer and the showrunner, Eric Wallace said in a statement to Deadline that both the actors have been an 'integral part' of the show for 7 seasons and they will be 'greatly missed'. He called them 'incredible talents' who created 'beloved characters' that fans and audiences would have come to love. This is also why they are 'happily keeping the door open for return appearances'.

The Flash cast original members included Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker along with Tom and Carlos. According to the report, Gustin is already contracted for the upcoming Season 8 while the other three have been negotiating the renewing deals. Carlos was portraying the role of an engineering genius who has been a part of the STAR Labs team, along with Dr Harrison Wells (played by Tom) and Dr. Caitlin Snow (played by Danielle). Carlos also plays Ramon's Eath-2 doppelganger going by Reverb.