'The Flash': Warner Bros' Next Still On Despite Lead Star Ezra Miller's Controversies

Ever since The Flash’s lead star Ezra Miller landed himself on the trail of legal troubles and controversies, fans have been raising questions about whether Warner Bros. Pictures would go ahead with plans to release the DC Comics superhero movie. However, much to the surprise of all, Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav recently put all speculations to rest. Read on to know everything about the release date of the upcoming Warner Bros movies.

The Flash is still on track despite controversies surrounding lead star

On Thursday, Zaslav appeared to have confirmed that The Flash is still on and that the film shall release in theaters as planned. As per NCB News, the second-quarter company earnings call that the $200 million spectacle was one of the DC films that excited him the most. The Flash is scheduled to be released on June 23, 2023.

Even before Warner Bros' other project Batgirl was shelved, The Flash was on shaky ground. Earlier this year, star Ezra Miller was arrested twice both times in Hawaii, on charges of disorderly conduct and second-degree assault and they currently face a series of further allegations.

The exciting revelation came after Zaslav while speaking to investors and reporters, rattled off a list of upcoming movies based on DC Comics characters, including Black Adam, the sequel to Shazam! and The Flash, starring Miller as the superhuman speedster Barry Allen. "We're very excited about them," Zaslav said of the projects.

It was not long when Zaslav also revealed that all of the films whose names are mentioned above might be tweaked before they arrive in multiplexes. Black Adam, which stars Dwayne Johnson as a hulking antihero, arrives in theaters in October. Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which stars Zachary Levi, hits screens two months later, shortly before Christmas.

More about Warner Bros' The Flash

Directed by Andy Muschietti from a script written by Birds of Prey scribe Christina Hodson, The Flash is inspired by the Flashpoint comic book storyline, which followed Barry Allen as he navigated an altered DC Universe. The film is penned by Geoff Johns and Andy Kuber,

IMAGE: Instagram/The_Cinemagig/AP