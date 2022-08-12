'The Flash': Warner Bros Prepare For Multiple Scenarios Amid Lead Star Ezra's Legal Issues

As actor Ezra Miler becomes embroiled in legal trouble, as per The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros is preparing for multiple scenarios. The American studio has reportedly three different scenarios following all the legal trouble that Miller is currently stuck into.

Warner Bros prepares for three scenarios amid Ezra Miller's legal trouble

In the worst-case scenario, the International media outlet states that the film could even be scrapped altogether. The first scenario involves releasing the film with the limited press. Apparently, Warner’s only stipulation, in this case, is that Miller seeks professional help after returning to their childhood home.

The second scenario that is being pondered by the Warner Bros studio is that the film will still be released even if Miller doesn’t seek help. They would not participate in marketing or press for the film. Though this is an unusual move for a movie star, given the circumstances, it would be considered appropriate.

The third scenario or solution that is thought of by the makers is to delete the film permanently. Miller who plays the titular role in the film, is present in almost every scene, making it practically impossible to save, even by recasting and reshooting. This is apparently a worst-case scenario, reserved for if Miller’s situation continues to deteriorate.

Earlier, this week, it was reported by various International outlets that The Flash, next to Blue Beetle, was safe after the unexpected cancellation of Batgirl. However, now with all the legal drama that Miller has fallen into, nothing can be said or believed in the matter.

Meanwhile, Ezra Miler is falling deeper into the trench of trouble amid ongoing controversies after various media reports suggested that a young mother and her three children who were allegedly living with Ezra Miller at the actor’s Vermont farm are reportedly missing, Rolling Stone reported. According to the court documents obtained by Rolling Stone — which first reported in June about the family staying on Miller's farm under allegedly dangerous conditions, Vermont State Police tried to serve an emergency care order to the woman this past weekend, requiring the kids (who are 1, 4, and 5 years old) to be taken away from the home and her care.

