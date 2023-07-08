The Flash, Wonder Woman 1984: Superhero Films That Were Box Office Flops

Quick links:
The Flash is the latest superhero film from the DC Universe. It became the biggest superhero box office bomb. With a budget of $250 million+, the film grossed $249.1 million at the box office.
Wonder Woman 1984 was also made on a budget of $200 million and ended up making approximately $170 million at the global box office.
Black Adam was a passion project from Dwayne The Rock Johnson that bombed at the box office. Against a $250-260 million budget, the film made $393 million globally.
Green Lantern was a massive box office flop. The 2011 film had a budget of $200 million and only made a quarter of it back in revenue.
The Suicide Squad received critical praise upon its release. Made by James Gunn, the film grossed $168 million globally against a $185 million budget.
The Fantastic Four featured a great cast with Michael B. Jordan, Miles Teller and Kate Mara, it made $167.9 million at the box office while costing $120-150 million to 20th Century Fox.
X-Men: The New Mutants is one of the more unnoticed superhero films. Against a $80 million budget, the film made only $49.2 million at the global box office.
Yet another Ryan Reynolds film, R.I.P.D. featured the Deadpool actor alongside Jeff Bridges. The 2013 film grossed only $78 million while it cost $130 million to make.
Shazam! Fury of the Gods saw minimal marketing ahead of its release. Despite starring veterans like Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu, Shazam 2 earned $133.8 million against a $125 million budget.