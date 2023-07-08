Last Updated:

The Flash, Wonder Woman 1984: Superhero Films That Were Box Office Flops

The Flash was one of the latest superhero box office bombs. Other superhero films which failed to dominate the box office were Wonder Woman 2, R.I.P.D., etc.

The Flash, Ezra Miller
The Flash is the latest superhero film from the DC Universe. It became the biggest superhero box office bomb. With a budget of $250 million+, the film grossed $249.1 million at the box office. 

Wonder Woman 1984, Gal Gadot
Wonder Woman 1984 was also made on a budget of $200 million and ended up making approximately $170 million at the global box office.

Black Adam, The Rock, Dwayne Johnson
Black Adam was a passion project from Dwayne The Rock Johnson that bombed at the box office. Against a $250-260 million budget, the film made $393 million globally.

Green Lantern, Ryan Reynolds
Green Lantern was a massive box office flop. The 2011 film had a budget of $200 million and only made a quarter of it back in revenue.

The Suicide Squad, James Gunn
The Suicide Squad received critical praise upon its release. Made by James Gunn, the film grossed $168 million globally against a $185 million budget.

The Fantastic Four, Miles Teller, Michael B Jordan
The Fantastic Four featured a great cast with Michael B. Jordan, Miles Teller and Kate Mara, it made $167.9 million at the box office while costing $120-150 million to 20th Century Fox.

X-Men: The New Mutants, MCU
X-Men: The New Mutants is one of the more unnoticed superhero films. Against a $80 million budget, the film made only $49.2 million at the global box office.

R.I.P.D., Ryan Reynolds
Yet another Ryan Reynolds film, R.I.P.D. featured the Deadpool actor alongside Jeff Bridges. The 2013 film grossed only $78 million while it cost $130 million to make.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Zachary Levi
Shazam! Fury of the Gods saw minimal marketing ahead of its release. Despite starring veterans like Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu, Shazam 2 earned $133.8 million against a $125 million budget. 

X-Men: Dark Phoenix, Jean Grey, Sophie Turner
X-Men: Dark Phoenix was a Jean Grey-centric film. Starring Sophie Turner in a key role, the film made $252.4 million at the box office against a $200 million budget.

