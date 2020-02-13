The French Dispatch: Wes Anderson Out-Andersons Himself For A ‘love Letter To Journalists’

He’s back! With his welcoming pastels, frames full of sharp symmetry that would cut right through your heart and to top it all, a moustached Timothée Chalamet, he's outdone himself. Yes, we (and what seems like all of the Internet) are talking about Wes Anderson’s new directorial The French Dispatch.

In what’s being called a ‘love letter to journalists’, Anderson’s new movie promises a romantic journey of an American newspaper’s Paris outpost. It is a retelling of three stories published in the final installment of the fictional paper about life in France: an artist in lockup, two revolutionary kids, and a kidnapping that pairs well with wine. And, of course, the depiction of these stories is with black-and-white intercuts.

The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun

A film by Wes Anderson

In Theaters July #TheFrenchDispatch pic.twitter.com/RRDhZLHO7c — The French Dispatch (@french_dispatch) February 12, 2020

The cast features Wes Anderson regulars and newcomers in stunning costumes and headgear- Adrien Brody, Timothée Chalamet, Benicio del Toro, Bill Murray, Frances McDormand, Jason Schwartzman, Tilda Swinton, and Owen Wilson.

The poster too has a character of its own, with the title in the style of the set’s signage, while people zip on mopeds and sip coffee in outdoor cafes in the background. There's a gun-toting man and police cars on chase, and a lot of people on the balcony enjoying the view. Illustrated to perfection, the snippets of the French scenery are as vivid and colourful as the film’s narrative.

Remarkable poster for Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch. First trailer coming tomorrow, movie is expected to open in July. pic.twitter.com/m58U4JAsGC — Tim Nudd (@nudd) February 11, 2020

The French Dispatch is Anderson's 10th film and his first live-action film since The Grand Budapest Hotel in 2014. It will release on July 24.

In conclusion...

The French Dispatch looks like the most Wes Anderson movie that ever Wes Andersoned and I am extremely here for it. — Mike Cecchini (@wayoutstuff) February 12, 2020

