'The Girl In The Basement' 2021 Cast: List Of Actors And Their Filmography

The Girl In The Basement is a crime thriller movie. The cast of The Girl In The Basement 2021 includes Stefanie Scott, Judd Nelson and Joely Fisher. This movie is inspired by the horrific true events of Elisabeth Fritzl. Get more information about The Girl In The Basement 2021 cast here.

The Girl in the Basement portrays the story of Sara, played by Stefanie Scott, a lively teenager looking forth to her eighteenth birthday so that she can at last move out and away from her controlling father. But before she could even move out, her father, played by Judd Nelson, confines her in the basement of their home. Her father tries to persuade everyone, including her mother portrayed by Joely Fisher, that Sara has run away from home. Throughout the years, the father keeps secretly visiting Sara in the basement and rapes her, which leads to Sara giving birth to many children over the years. After years of imprisonment, Sara finally escapes from the basement and the family is forced to learn the mortifying truth that has been lurking in their own home for years.

Stefanie Scott

Stefanie Scott is an American actress and singer known for her role in Flipped as Dana Tressler. The actress is also known for her role as Quinn Brenner in the movie Insidious: Chapter 3. Scott has also played the daughter of Pierce Brosnan and Anna Friel, in crime thriller film I.T. directed by John Moore.

Judd Nelson

Judd Nelson is an American actor who began his career back in the 1980s and has since then appeared in various TV shows and movies. He is best known for his role as John Bender in the 1985 comedy The Breakfast Club, Alec Newbury in the 1985 coming of age movie St. Elmo's Fire, and Joe Hunt in Billionaire Boys Club. Some of his other movies include Blackwater Trail, Cabin by the Lake, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, Dead Water and Down and Dangerous.

Joely Fisher

Joely Fisher is an American actress and singer. Fisher is the daughter of singer Eddie Fisher and actress Connie Stevens and is actress Carrie Fisher's half-sister. Fisher rose to prominence with her role of Paige Clark in the hit TV series Ellen, for which the actress also earned a Golden Globe Award nomination. Some of her movies include Inspector Gadget, Killing Winston Jones, The Mask, By the Rivers of Babylon and The Disappointments Room.