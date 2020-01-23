The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, Aeon Flux And More: Movies For Architecture Lovers

Though films and architecture are different forms of art, architecture has played a vital role in enhancing the aesthetic appeal of various movies. For those who love architecture, there are films with unique and beautiful architectural designs that will surely leave them impressed even if the plot or the performance did not. Here is a list of some movies for architecture lovers:

Aeon Flux

This sci-fi movie is based on a character named Aeon Flux who is tasked with assassinating a higher government official. The Baumschulenweg Crematorium featured in the movie and has been impressing architecture lovers ever since. It is located in Berlin, the capital of Germany, and was designed by Alex Schultes and Charlotte Frank. The crematory stands at the end of a medium-sized cemetery and is famous for being symmetrical about its axis. The centre of the rectangular hall is marked by a shallow circular fountain. The roof of the hall is supported by 29 columns. A short cantilevering bracket connects each column with the roof. But the roof and the column are separated by an opening which makes the roof appear to be floating. It is a beautiful specimen of modern architecture and thus Aeon Flux is one of the top movies for architecture lovers.

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo is a remarkable film with lots of minute details to catch on. One of them is Martin Vanger’s house. The gorgeous glassy house actually exists and is a private residence on the outskirts of Stockholm in Sweden. In the movie The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo as well as in the book with the same name, it is the home of the mysterious Vanger family. David Fincher and the team of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo found the house so appropriate that they reportedly did not even change the furnishings inside. However, the director did not want the swimming pool in the front to be included in the movie and used fog to obscure it. The whole house is so beautiful that it makes The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo one of the top movies for architecture lovers.

The Soloist

Another beautiful piece of architecture which makes a movie worth seeing is The Walt Disney Concert Hall. One of the best movies for architecture lovers, the concert hall featured in The Soloist. The Walt Disney Hall opened in 2003, Los Angeles and was a gift by Lilian Disney, the wife of Walt Disney. This hall is one of the most acoustically superior musical settings in the world and is also the home of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra. Although the structure appears huge from the outside, the seating capacity is only 2, 265. In the movie The Soloist, Steve Lopez can be seen helping Nathaniel Ayers get his things at the Walt Disney Concert Hall.

