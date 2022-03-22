'The Godfather' Director Francis Ford Coppola Honoured With Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Legendary filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola known for directing The Godfather has been honoured with the Walk of Fame. As per the Hollywood Reporter, Ford becomes the 2,715th celebrity to receive the star. Twixt star Elle Fanning and Coppola's sister Talla Shire who played a pivotal role in The Godfather were among the special guests in attendance during the ceremony. The honour came days before The Godfather's 50th anniversary.

Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather to return to theatres for its 50th anniversary

The Godfather, helmed by Francis Ford Coppola, is all set to return to theatres for its 50th anniversary on February 24 at the Dolby Cinema and AMC theatres, followed by 4K Ultra HD, and digital on March 22. Paramount Pictures shared the joyful news in an official announcement on Twitter. Paramount has also released a new trailer for the restored version. According to Variety, a total of 1,000 hours of colour correction and restoration of the original mono recordings, as well as 4,000 hours of removing stains and rips, went into the restoration.

Referred to as the greatest film of all time, The Godfather stars Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, Diane Keaton, Robert Duvall, and Talia Shire. The film bagged three Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Brando. The trilogy is based on the books penned by Mario Puzo, which traces the rise and fall of the Corleone crime family, from Italy to New York City, throughout decades of struggle.

Benedict Cumberbatch honoured with the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Recently, Hollywood actor Benedict Cumberbatch was honoured with the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The actor is best known for his role in movies like Doctor Strange, Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Power Of The Dog, and more. He dedicated the honour to his late sister Tracy Peacock, who died due to cancer last year. During his speech, he also spoke about the ongoing Ukraine crisis after Russia launched a series of attacks on the country.

More on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

The Hollywood Walk of Fame is a historic landmark that has more than 2,700 five-pointed terrazzo and brass stars embedded in the sidewalks. Administered by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, The Walk of Fame is maintained by the self-financing Hollywood Historic Trust. Every year, over 200 nominations are submitted to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Walk of Fame selection committee.

Image: Twitter/@FilmstoFilms_