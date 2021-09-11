'The Godfather' Fame Andy Garcia Roped In For Fourth Instalment Of 'The Expendables'

American actor Andy Garcia has a series of films in his kitty. The Godfather actor recently added another name to the list as he joined the star cast of the fourth instalment of The Expendables. As per a recent article by The Hollywood Reporter, the actor will reportedly play the role of a CIA agent in the fourth part of the action franchise by Lionsgate and Millenium Media. His character would also accompany the Expendables on their dangerous mission.

The Expendables series follows an ensemble of mercenaries who set out on deadly missions. The fourth instalment will be lead by Jason Statham, who will reprise his role as Lee Christmas. Along with Statham, Sylvester Stallone, Randy Couture and Dolph Lundgren will also appear in their respective roles as Barney Ross, Toll Road and Gunnar Jensen. The film also cast Curtis Jackson, professionally known as 50 Cent, Megan Fox and Tony Jaa.

Who's who behind Expendables 4's

Scott Waugh, known for Need For Speed, will helm the project that will reportedly commence shooting in October. Spencer Cohen wrote the script of the fourth part with a few revisions by John Joseph Connolly and Max Adams. Jason Statham is also set to serve as the co-producer of the film, along with Kevin King Templeton, and Millennium Media's Les Weldon, Jaffrey Greenstein, Yariv Lerner and Jonathan Yunger. Details about the upcoming film are currently under wraps. However, the film would again focus on the group of mercenaries.

Details about the previous editions of The Expendables

The first instalment of The Expendables series was released in 2010. The film starred Jason Statham in the lead role. It also had Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren, Jet Li, Randy Couture, and Terry Crews. the film's plot revolved around a gang of mercenaries, hired to take down a dictator. They later realise the dictator was just a puppet for an ex-CIA agent. The following instalments had a similar plot with different missions and various twists and turns.

On Andy Garcia's work front

Andy Garcia was last seen in the film Wrath Of Man. The actor has several other films in his pipeline. He recently shot for the modern-day remake of The Father Of The Bride. He further has Big Old Brick, Words On Bathroom Wall and Redemption Day lined up.

IMAGE: AP