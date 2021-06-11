'The Godfather' Inspired Show 'The Offer' To Star Colin Hanks, Dan Fogler, Giovanni Ribisi

The Godfather is considered as one of the greatest film series ever made. Now, a limited series titled The Offer is said to premiere on Paramount+, which is about the making of the Francis Ford Coppola directorial. According to a recent report, the show has roped in actors Colin Hanks, Dan Fogler and Giovanni Ribisi.

According to The Wrap, Colin Hanks, Dan Fogler, and Giovanni Ribisi have joined the cast of Paramount+'s upcoming TV series The Offer. The new show follows the making of The Godfather, Paramount's 1972 Best Picture Academy Award winner. Hanks, Fogler, and Ribisi will join a cast that already includes Miles Teller and Matthew Goode. The show is based on producer Albert S. Ruddy's behind-the-scenes experiences while working on The Godfather. Teller is playing Ruddy, and Goode is playing another renowned Hollywood figure, Robert Evans, who was the chief of production at Paramount and helped turn the studio around.

Colin Hanks will play Barry Lapidus, an official at Gulf + Western, the organization that purchased Paramount Pictures in 1966, with Lapidus wielding significant power at the studio. Giovanni Ribisi plays real-life mobster Joe Colombo, who was also the head of the Italian-American Civil Rights League and was involved in the film's production. The role of Ruddy was supposed to be played by actor Armie Hammer, but he dropped out after sexual misconduct charges came against him.

More about the upcoming show

The project's co-writers and executive producers will be Nikki Toscano and Michael Toklin, with Toscano working as showrunner. Ruddy, 91, will also work as an executive producer alongside Teller and Leslie Greif. Dexter Fletcher who directed Rocketman will direct multiple episodes, including the pilot, and will also serve as an executive producer.

More about The Godfather

The Godfather which was released in 1972 was directed by Francis Ford Coppola. The Godfather cast featured Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, Robert Duvall, John Cazale, Sterling Hayden, Richard Castellano, John Marley, Richard Conte, and Diane Keaton. The Godfather was the first instalment of The Godfather trilogy. The plot focused on Don Vito Corleone who was the head of the mafia family. He decides to hand over his empire to his son. However, his decisions lead to some bad consequences.

Image: Dan Fogler's fan page/ Colin Hank/ Giovanni Ribisi's fan page on Instagram

