The Golden Globes Award To Be Held In 2022, But Not Televised On NBC

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has planned to award the Golden Globe Awards this season, despite NBC announcing the cancellation of the annual telecast

The Golden Globes Awards

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has planned to award the Golden Globe Awards this season, despite NBC announcing the cancellation of the annual telecast in 2022, according to Variety.

The HFPA has forged ahead to recognize the best of this year’s film and television achievements at the 79th Annual Golden Globes, a source confirmed to Variety. However, there is no additional information disclosed on what form the recognition would take. Except for the fact that 21 new members of the organization can participate in voting for this year’s winners.

The studio has received a letter with guidance on eligibility rules for the 79th Golden Globes. However, it’s not yet been confirmed if the Golden Globes award statuette will be distributed. As per sources, the emphasis seems to be on performances, while it's not yet clear whether other areas such as music or directing will also be recognized.

Puck’s Matthew Belloni has made speculations about the typical award ceremony that it might take the form of a press conference as they did during the 2008 writer’s strike. During that time, HFPA had abolished the traditional prime-time awards ceremony at the press conference and announced the winners. 

Earlier in May, NBC had announced that it would not air the Golden Globes in 2022. The reason being a series of revelations about the organization’s lack of diversity and ethical lapses causing a consortium of publicists to boycott the awards. NBC’s statement in May said, “Change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”

Following which the organization has undertaken a series of reforms, including the addition of a group of 21 new members including 29% Black journalists. It has also banned members from receiving gifts and trips from studios and talent and appointed three external members to its board of directors to help oversee diversity and ethics. In addition, it has to hire a team of experts in workplace legal issues. 

