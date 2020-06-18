The Good Place Producer Megan Amram Comes Under Fire After Old Offensive Tweets Resurface

The Good Place producer and co-writer Megan Amram has recently come under fire as her old racist, homophobic and xenophobic tweet resurfaced. The writer then tweeted out her statement in response to the whole incident, where she not only took responsibility but also apologised for her behaviour. See how her fans have responded.

Megan Amram has been a writer for many famous shows like Silicon Valley, Parks and Recreation and more. The Good Place is considered a good show that is made keeping in mind the current societal issues and concerns. Recently, Megan Amram's old tweets from 2012 and 2010 have resurfaced, where she has said many hurtful things.

Also, today is the day people are reminded YOU'RE A RACIST! pic.twitter.com/eyo8KUi7tY — You Said What?! (@YouSaidWhaaattt) June 13, 2020

Meghan apologises and takes responsibility

Meghan then responded to these untasteful tweets by tweeting out a statement. She wrote - to everyone that follows me, please read. She started by apologising for her old tweets and said that she was truly embarrassed. She said she would respond by explaining every tweet but that wouldn't change the hurt it has inflicted on people. She specifically apologised to the American Asian community and said that she would let her actions speak for her.

To everyone that follows me, please read: pic.twitter.com/0Qne8M1wwN — Megan Amram (@meganamram) June 18, 2020

She explained to her followers that as her platform grew, her responsibility towards the community grew as well and also she is more educated now than she was before. She further talked about how she put out this statement not only get her self out of trouble but to actually own up to her bad tweets and mindset. Megan confessed that she has grown as a person and will also try to do better whenever she gets the opportunity to.

Netizens have had a different reaction to the statement. While some are in favour of Meghan and have also accepted her apology, others are not so convinced. One Twitter user wrote - I obviously can’t speak for all Asians, but I do personally appreciate this apology. Many other people have also come forward to call Meghan out as well. But most of the tweets seem to be in the writer's favour. Take a look:

I obviously can’t speak for all Asians, but I do personally appreciate this apology. — Uncut Jerms (@jdnguyen) June 18, 2020

People learn and grow. You’re a good egg. — (((RL Abramson))) (@heybramson) June 18, 2020

I’m seeing this all over my Twitter. There is a deliberate attack on people who have said things in the past and have become more aware today. This is coordinated imho.



We know your heart and love and support you. We all keep learning and growing. (Well most of us) — we can do it! (@Flashingblu) June 18, 2020

You’re a good person — Naomi Fry (@frynaomifry) June 18, 2020

Hey why did you block this person for calling you out on this months ago https://t.co/EU3fhtC7aK — Michael Chau BLM, ACAB 🦝🗑 (@Srirachachau) June 18, 2020

Promo Pic Image: Megan Amram and The Good Place's Instagram

