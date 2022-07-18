'The Gray Man': Ana De Armas Rehearses For Power-packed Stunts In BTS Clip; Watch

Chris Evans, Dhanush, Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas are currently gearing up for the release of the much-awaited film The Gray Man. The film is scheduled to release on Netflix on July 22, 2022, and fans can't wait to watch the magic of the Russo brothers on screen. Ana de Armas has now taken to her social media account ahead of the release of the film and gave fans a glimpse into her action-packed stunt rehearsals behind the scenes.

Ana de Armas stunt rehearsals for The Gray Man movie

In the clip shared by Ana de Armas, the actor was seen engaging in several high-voltage stunts. She rehearsed for action-packed scenes and was seen learning to master a sword and gun. Her BTS clip from the sets of The Gray Man gave fans a glimpse into what to expect from the film and they could not wait to see the actor in action on screen.

Ana de Armas hilariously mentioned in the captions she still runs 'like a chicken', but intended her gratitude to all those to helped her train for the 'incredibly demanding role'. She called the stunts team 'incredible' and mentioned she could not have done it without them. She wrote, "I wanna thank the incredible stunts team who helped me train and get ready for this incredibly demanding role. I couldn’t have done it without you guys. Also, we had the best time."

More about The Gray Man

The makers of the film, Russo Brothers recently shed light on the movie and revealed that it took nine years to make, duo to their busy schedules. The film will be based on a book by the same name by Mark Greaney, whose writing the director duo was 'in awe' of.

They said, "It took nine years to make this film because of our busy schedule. We were in awe of Mark Greaney’s writing and the amount of research he does. We are always on a quest to develop interesting sideways to a genre. Having been inspired by the 70s thrillers that we grew up on, The Gray Man encompasses the themes of a very complex political and rebelling against the system, and we have reflected on our own fears about the world."

Image: Instagram/@ana_d_armas