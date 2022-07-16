The Gray Man starring Chris Evans, Dhanush, Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas in lead roles is one of the most anticipated films of 2022. The intriguing drama will witness Ryan Gosling taking the lead role, Dhanush on the other hand will step into the shoes of an assassin, while Evans will essay the role of an absolute sociopath.

The Gray Man was released in some theatres on July 15, 2022. It will make its way on Netflix on July 22. The film opened to a positive response from the movie buffs post its limited theatrical release. However, after keeping fans on the edge of their seats with the movie in theatres, makers are now looking forward to weave the same magic in the digital space. Ahead of The Gray Man's premiere on Netflix, makers recently dropped a 'behind the action' video wherein the cast members opened up about their characters and shared their experience of working in the film.

The Gray Man makers drop BTS video

On Saturday, The Gray Man makers treated fans with a new behind-the-scenes featurette wherein the lead stars poured their hearts out about their working experience with directors Joe and Anthony Russo. Moreover, they also gave fans an insight into their characters. Ryan Gosling who is playing the role of Six opened up about his character and stated, "He's asked to kill someone that he knows is innocent and he starts to wonder if what he did was sell his soul."

Also, Dhanush promises that the film will be a 'feast' for action lovers. The actor states, "If you're an action film fan you are in for a feast." Along with this, the major highlight of the clip is the deadly fight sequence between Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas where Dhanush is also seen giving a tough fight to the two.

Watch the video below:

More about The Gray Man

The movie promises action and thrill as the trailer included several high-voltage stunts and intense fight scenes. Ryan Gosling will play the role of Court Gentry, while Chris Evans will step into the shoes of Lloyd Hansen, Dhanush on the other hand will portray Avik San. Adapted from Mark Greaney's book series, the film is also reportedly the streaming giant's most expensive original project as it's made with a budget of $200 million.

Image: Instagram/@graymannetflix