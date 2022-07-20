'The Gray Man': Chris Evans Reveals He 'found A Way Inside' His Role To Play The Bad Guy

After playing the iconic role of Captain America for nearly a decade, Chris Evans is all set to embrace his acting skills and take on a grey-shade character in the upcoming film, The Gray Man. The actor had earlier played the lead antagonist in the 2019 crime thriller Knives Out. He will now step into the shoes of a psychopathic Lloyd Hansen in the forthcoming film, which also stars Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas in the lead roles and Dhanush and Rege Jean Page in pivotal roles. While the movie is inching closer to its release date, the actor recently revealed how he dove into the negative character.

Chris Evans recently spoke with Indian Express regarding his upcoming film The Gray Man, helmed by the Russo Brothers. The actor revealed that while developing a back story of his character Lloyd, he chose to be a bad guy through and through. Evans also spoke about qualities of Lloyd and what made him choose the path of the wrong. The actor revealed that Lloyd does not have any redemption qualities, unlike the villains who had seen their beloved people being abused or had gone through some tragedy. However, the actor revealed that Lloyd is not one among them.

Chris Evans reveals how he stepped into Lloyd's character

The Captain America: The First Avenger star further opened up about the reason behind choosing such a narrative to play Lloyd. The actor revealed that he believes that the way Lloyd functions is the right way to deal with the world. Evans also mentioned how he had learned to play a character one needs to sympathise and humanise with the role they are set to play.

Evans said, "It’s just a cheesy thing to say, but they say in acting school you can never judge the character you play. If you judge the character, you won’t find a way inside. Even if they are villains, part of the challenge and joy is to find a way inside, to sympathise and humanise people you are playing. So even though he is deplorable, he believes that what he is doing is right, that he is good. Lloyd believes that to live the way he lives is too difficult for other people."

The Gray Man will see Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana De Armas and Dhanush in fierce roles. The most anticipated film is set to arrive on Netflix on July 22, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@chrisevans