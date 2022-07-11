The Gray Man Creators Russo Brothers Announce Their Visit To India; 'We Are Excited To...'

Ahead of the Russo Brothers' directorial The Gray Man, Anthony and Joe Russo, known for some of the biggest and most successful films, recently announced a special surprise for fans in India. The Gray Man stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana De Armas with Dhanush, and more. As fans are looking forward to the release, the director duo has a special surprise in store for Indian fans.

The director duo will join superstar Dhanush in Mumbai soon to meet fans at The Gray Man premiere in India. In a video message to their Indian fans, the Russo brothers shared, “Hey everyone! I am Joe Russo and I am Anthony Russo and we’re so excited to be coming to India to see our dear friend Dhanush for our new movie ‘The Gray Man’. Get ready India, see you soon.”

The Gray Man creators are coming to India

Apart from the Russo Brothers, Dhanush who is also featured in the video called the experience in The Gray Man a ‘rollercoaster’ and said, “It was incredible. This movie is a rollercoaster, it has everything, action, drama, pace, and a big chase. I am very grateful that I got to do a modest role in this movie full of incredible people."

The @Russo_Brothers are coming to India to give you a taste of the film, along with @dhanushkraja. Buckle up and stay tuned 💥💥💥@AGBOfilms pic.twitter.com/4kJ5ZbqtIj — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 11, 2022

Netflix is on a hunt for superfans who will be among the first to watch The Gray Man at the India premiere in Mumbai soon. Fans can win tickets to the premiere by participating in a contest, from July 12, 2022, onwards. Log on to www.thegrayman.in to participate. According to the official synopsis, The Gray Man is CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka, Sierra Six. Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly-skilled, Agency-sanctioned merchant of death. But now the tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) has his back. He’ll need it.

Ryan Gosling is The Gray Man and Chris Evans is his psychopathic adversary in the Netflix/AGBO-produced thriller directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, starring Ana de Armas, with Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, Wagner Moura, and Alfre Woodard. Based on the novel The Gray Man by Mark Greaney, the screenplay is by Joe Russo, Christopher Markus, and Stephen McFeely.

