'The Gray Man' Creators Russo Brothers Tease Film's Sequels; 'guarantee' Dhanush's Return

The Gray Man creators Joe and Anthony Russo recently teased potential sequels of the upcoming action thriller. The filmmakers added that the audiences will surely see Dhanush's character in them. In an interaction with the media during their promotional tour in India, the directors revealed they've been receiving truckloads of messages from people wanting to see more of the VIP star's character.

Joe Russo added that since Dhanush's Avik San is based on a book, it opens up avenues to feature him in future instalments. According to Hindustan Times, Joe said that if they turn The Gray Man into a franchise, Dhanush's character will see a 'guaranteed' return.

The Gray Man creators Russo Brothers planning film sequels with Dhanush

During their media interaction in Mumbai, Anthony Russo revealed he got messages from a lot of known people wanting to see more of Dhanush. 'I keep getting texts (messages) from people I know that say ‘more Dhanush’", he said. Joe further mentioned, "It (The Gray Man) is based on a book series, so there is the opportunity to expand in a sense in future movies. We love to keep going with our world, because we love our characters. But maybe the audience can tell what they want to see more in the story. If we do continue forward with the story, I can guarantee you that Dhanush’s character would be a part of that world, moving forward.”

Dhanush also mentioned that it'll only take a phone call for him to come back and do another project with Russo Brothers. For the unversed, The Gray Man also stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, and Jessica Henwick among others in pivotal roles. Following a limited theatrical release on July 15, the film will arrive on Netflix on Saturday, July 22.