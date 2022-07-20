'The Gray Man' Directors Russo Brothers Arrive In India For Film Promotions; See Pics

The Gray Man creators Russo Brothers have finally landed in India ahead of the film's digital release on July 22. The upcoming action thriller, which also stars Indian superstar Dhanush alongside Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and more, has created massive buzz on social media, with the directors' visit to India coming as a major event.

Joe Russo was spotted at Mumbai's Kalina airport earlier in the day, accompanied by his team. The Avengers director sported an all-black look while layering it up with a blue and white check blazer. Indian fans will get a chance to interact with Joe as he kickstarts The Gray Man's Asia Pacific promotional tour.

Eagle-eyed paparazzi spotted Joe making his way towards the exit. The filmmaker was accompanied by some of his team members as they made their way amid Mumbai rains. Joe was seen clad in black lowers and a t-shirt, amped up with a blazer and sneakers. Take a look.

In a video message to their Indian fans earlier this month, the Russo brothers mentioned, "Hey everyone! I am Joe Russo and I am Anthony Russo and we’re so excited to be coming to India to see our dear friend Dhanush for our new movie ‘The Gray Man’. Get ready India, see you soon.”

The video also featured Dhanush, who recalled his 'rollercoaster' experience working on the film. “It was incredible. This movie is a rollercoaster, it has everything, action, drama, pace, and a big chase. I am very grateful that I got to do a modest role in this movie full of incredible people," he stated. Take a look.

Some great news from the cast of #TheGrayMan! 🎉

The @Russo_Brothers are coming to India to give you a taste of the film, along with @dhanushkraja. Buckle up and stay tuned 💥💥💥@AGBOfilms pic.twitter.com/4kJ5ZbqtIj — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 11, 2022

(Image: AP/Varinder Chawla)