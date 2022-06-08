Ahead of the release of the highly-awaited American action-thriller film, The Gray Man, the makers of the film escalated the curiosity of the fans by unveiling an exclusive clip from the film. The moment the video surfaced online, it created a buzz among the fans. Take a look at the full video ahead and see how the fans are loving the latest clip from the upcoming film, The Gray Man.

The Gray Man First Clip

The Gray Man's first clip begins with Ryan Gosling's character Court Gentry engaging in a thrilling fight with the goons around while knocking them off one by one. The moment he defeats the last guy on his way, Chris Evans' character Lloyd Hansen grabs him and indulges in an interesting banter. While Hansen believes he has caught hold of Gentry, the latter pulls the pin of the grenade and escapes in a jiffy. As Court Gentry walks outside the building after the blast, Lloyd Hansen returns while pointing his gun toward Gentry. Later Ana de Armas’ character Dani Miranda shows up and saves Gentry, however, it is evident that the two are certainly not on the same team as she threatens him later with a gun.

The fans were thrilled after watching the first clip from the film and took to the comment section to express their delight. Many of them stated how they experienced goosebumps after watching the thrilling action sequence between Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans while others stated that they were sure the movie will be a massive hit. Take a look at how the fans are reacting to The Gray Man's first clip.

More about The Gray Man

The forthcoming intriguing drama The Gray Man will see Ryan Gosling take up the lead role, while Evans will portray the role of Lloyd Hanson. The movie also features Indian actor Dhanush in a significant role. The film is also reportedly the streaming giant's most expensive original project as it's made with a budget of $200 million. Adapted from Mark Greaney's book series, The Gray Man is set to make its digital debut on 22 July 2022 on Netflix with a limited release on 15 July 2022. Other popular actors in the movie will include Regé-Jean Page as Denny Carmichael, Ana de Armas as Dani Miranda, Julia Butters as Claire Fitzroy, Billy Bob Thornton as Donald Fitzroy, and Alfre Woodard as Maurice Cahill, among others.

Image: Instagram/@therussobrothers