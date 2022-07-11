'The Gray Man' FIRST Review Out: Ryan Gosling, Dhanush Hailed For 'sharp' Performances

The acclaimed filmmakers, Russo Brothers are currently gearing up for the release of their much-awaited film, The Gray Man which stars Dhanush, Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, and others in pivotal roles. The film will mark Dhanush's international debut, and fans can't wait to see him sharing the screen with Hollywood's top stars.

The first reviews of the film are now in, as fans are gearing up to watch The Gray Man on Netflix on July 22 after its limited theatrical release on July 15.

The Gray Man review

Popular film critic Courtney Howard took to her Twitter account to review the film as she praised the 'unrelenting and well-constructed' action sequences in the film. She was also all praise for Dhanush, Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling, as she called the film a 'battle of wits, bullets & brawn.' She also hailed Dhanush's 'ruthless and sharp' scenes and also lauded Ana de Armas for her work.

Matt Neglia also took to Twitter and heaped praise on the 'tactically aggressive' film. He called it a 'hefty piece of popcorn entertainment', although he mentioned it did not make up to any of the Mission: Impossible or John Wick films' level.

The upcoming movie promises action and thrill as the trailer included several high-voltage stunts and intense fight scenes. Ryan Gosling will play the role of Court Gentry, while Chris Evans will step into the shoes of Lloyd Hansen and fans can't wait to watch them in the upcoming film. The Gray Man will also star Regé-Jean Page, Denny Carmichael, Julia Butters, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, and others in pivotal roles.

