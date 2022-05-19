'The Gray Man' Makers Russo Brothers Opens Up On Casting Chris Evans As Antagonist

After playing fans' beloved superhero Captain America in MCU films, Chris Evans is all set to move forward with some new projects in his kitty, but not as a mighty hero this time. Chris Evans is set to feature in Avengers: Endgame's makers Joe and Anthony Russo's much-awaited film The Gray Man. While the film claims an ensemble star cast, Evans is set to play the antagonist Lloyd Hansen in the forthcoming actioner. While fans are eagerly waiting for Netflix's upcoming intriguing drama, Russo Brothers recently opened up on their casting strategy and the reason behind giving Evans a negative role.

Chris Evans and Russo Brothers have previously collaborated for four Marvel Studios films. As per Comicbook.com, Russo Brothers recently opened up about the reason behind casting Evans in the negative role during a conversation with Den Of Geek and revealed how it was Evans who pushed himself in picking up a different role. During the interview, Joe Russo revealed it was not them who had to sell the role to Chris Evans, but the Knives Out star himself who did it.

The filmmaker duo further revealed how after portraying Steve Rogers for years, Evans revealed he wanted to take up different roles in his acting future. They revealed how they asked Evans about his future plans as an actor at the end of Avengers: Endgame and Evans said he wants to take more risks. Russo brothers said, "He said, 'You know what? I'm comfortable enough in my life and the work I've done that I'm just interested in taking risks moving forward, and I just want to play challenging characters. So it seemed obvious to us that the right move here would be to offer Chris the sociopath and not the hero."

More about The Gray Man

The forthcoming intriguing drama The Gray Man will see Ryan Gosling take up the titular role, while Evans will portray the role of an absolute sociopath Lloyd Hanson. During his recent interaction with Empire, Evans opened up about his character and stated that Hansen is a "trainwreck of a human being." The movie also features Indian actor Dhanush in a pivotal role. In the film, Evans and Gosling will engage in an epic pursuit when Hansen sets a bounty on his old colleague's head and sends the world's deadliest assassins after him.

Image: Instagram/@chrisevans