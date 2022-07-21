'The Gray Man' Premiere: As Dhanush & Vicky Kaushal Pose Together, Fans Wish For A Collab

South actor Dhanush is gearing up for his big Hollywood debut with his multi-starrer film The Gray Man. In the film, Dhanush will be sharing screen space with some of the prominent faces of the Hollywood fraternity including Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas. The Gray Man was released in a limited number of theatres on July 15, 2022. However, it will also make its way to Netflix on July 22.

With the film's release around the corner, makers are making sure to promote their project not just in abroad but also in India. After organising several oversea premieres and events of The Gray Man, the makers recently held a special screening in Mumbai. The screening was attended by various celebrities, however, what caught fans' attention was Vicky Kaushal and Dhanush's bonding on the star-studded red carpet of the event.

Fans want to see Vicky Kaushal and Dhanush together in a film

Dhanush returned to India to partake in the Mumbai premiere of The Gray Man. Filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo, Vishal Bharadwaj, Alaya Furniturewala, Aditi Pohankar, Vicky Kaushal, Raj & DK, and many other celebs were in attendance at the premiere night. However, glimpses of Vicky Kaushal and Dhanush's sweet interaction on the red carpet took the internet by storm. In the video, the two stars are seen posing with each other. Dhanush opted for a white half-sleeve shirt, a white veshti, and sandals. Vicky on the other sported a black formal look.

Take a look:

As soon as the post surfaced online, fans jumped into the comments section. One of the users wrote, "Humble and so grounded people" another wrote, "Talented people in one frame " whereas, the rest of the users wanted to see the two stars sharing screen space with each other in a movie.

Take a look:

More about The Gray Man

The Gray Man is being adapted from Mark Greaney's book of the same name and is directed by the Russo Brothers. The movie promises action and thrill as the trailer included several high-voltage stunts and intense fight scenes. It witnessed Ryan Gosling as Court Gentry, while Chris Evans stepped into the shoes of Lloyd Hansen, Dhanush on the other hand portrayed Avik San. Other notable actors in the film include Regé-Jean Page as Denny Carmichael, Ana de Armas as Dani Miranda, Julia Butters as Claire Fitzroy, Billy Bob Thornton as Donald Fitzroy, and Alfre Woodard as Maurice Cahill, among others.

Image: Varinder Chawla