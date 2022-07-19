'The Gray Man': Rege Jean Page Compares Co-star Dhanush To Batman; 'He Has A Quiet Power'

Actor Dhanush, who recently made his Hollywood film debut with The Gray Man, has not just left his fans impressed, but co-stars as well with his craft. The actor who will be acing several powerful stunts in the International debut has been receiving appreciation from the film's cast, including Ryan Gosling, Rege Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, and more who could not stop talking about his magnetic aura.

For the unversed, in the upcoming action-thriller Russo Brothers created, the Kolaveri Di star will be seen playing the role of Avik San, a powerful assassin. On the other hand, Rege stars as CIA's director Denny Carmichael, while Jessica plays Suzanne Brewer, a clever and merciless CIA agent.

Rege Jean Page, Jessica Henwick praise Dhanush's acting craft

Post its theatrical release on 15th July and with just days left for its premierre on the giant streaming platform, Netflix, the excitement of the fans has just doubled to watch their favourite star performing high-octane action stunts. Recently, during an interview with Collider, Rege and Jessica showered praise on Dhanush and compared the actor to Batman.

The two fondly talked about Dhanush when asked to share one thing in the film that they are excited for the audience to see. The first thing to be mentioned by both was 13-year-old Julia Butters who will essay the role of Claire Fitzroy and the second-most exciting thing for the two was Dhanush's acting. Rege then said, "Also, close second-- Dhanush, while Jessica added, "Dhanush was amazing."

Calling the South star a 'thunderbolt', Rege said, "The grace and style and bad***ery of that man, is something to behold and that’s going to be a thunderbolt in the film." On the other hand, Jessica was just bowled over the 38-year-old actor's on-screen presence. "He has a quiet power and I want that,” Henwick told Collider.

On Saturday, The Gray Man makers treated fans with a new behind-the-scenes featurette wherein the lead stars poured their hearts out about their working experience with directors Joe and Anthony Russo. Moreover, they also gave fans an insight into their characters.

Further, during the conversation, Rege compared Dhanush's acting power with that of Batman and said how the actor's on-screen persona is twice that of the DC superhero. Meanwhile, the movie promises action and thrill as the trailer included several high-voltage stunts and intense fight scenes.

