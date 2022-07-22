'The Gray Man': Russo Brothers Pen Heartfelt Note Expressing 'pleasure' In Visiting India

Famed filmmaker duo, Russo Brothers recently visited India ahead of their upcoming venture The Gray Man's premiere on Netflix. During their visit, Dhanush, who is playing the role of an assassin named Avik San in The Gray Man, wholeheartedly welcomed the director duo to his homeland. Moreover, the team also interacted with the media during which the two filmmakers showered heaps of praise on Dhanush for his impeccable acting skills.

However, overwhelmed on seeing the hospitality of Indians, the Russo brothers took to their official social media handle recently and penned a note of gratitude expressing their pleasure in visiting India.

Russo brothers express their pleasure in visiting India

On Friday, the Russo brothers took to their Twitter handle and shared a series of pictures from their media interaction in India as part of the promotion of their latest actioner The Gray Man starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and many more. In the pictures, Dhanush, Anthony Russo and Joe Russo were all smiles as they posed with each other on the red carpet of the event. One of the pictures also saw the stars folding their hands while doing 'namaste.'

Sharing the pictures, Russo brothers penned a heartfelt note about their beautiful visit to India. They wrote, "Such a beautiful night. Thank you so much India! It’s always such a pleasure to visit. We appreciate your amazing hospitality @dhanushkraja. We’ll be back soon! #TheGrayMan @NetflixIndia"

Take look at the tweet here:

For the unversed, The Gray Man makers recently organised a special premiere event for the film in Mumbai that was attended by several notable faces of the industry including Vishal Bharadwaj, Alaya Furniturewala, Aditi Pohankar, Vicky Kaushal, Raj & DK, Anand. L. Rai and many others. It is pertinent to note that The Gray Man arrived on Netflix on Saturday, July 22. It earlier had a limited theatrical release on July 15.