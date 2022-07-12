'The Gray Man': Russo Brothers Share Glimpse Of Dhanush's Role In Film Ahead Of Release

Ahead of the grand premiere of the Russo Brothers created The Gray Man, the makers dropped an intriguing video of Dhanush from the film. The grand premiere of the film is all set to take place on July 22. Just before the special day, Russo Brothers dropped a glimpse of an action sequence featuring Dhanush, Ryan Gosling, and Ana De Armas. The video left fans excited and waiting to watch the film in theatres.

While sharing the clip, the Russo Brothers said the video was shared to introduce Dhanush’s character from the movie. The film marks the actor’s international debut where he plays a small but pivotal role. He will be seen as an assassin in the film. Sharing the clip, a tweet from the account of The Russo Brothers read, “Ladies and gentlemen, we give you…@dhanushkraja (sic).”

Russo Brothers share Dhanush's clip from The Gray Man

The video begins with the action sequence taking place inside a hospital. Dhanush can be seen wearing a suit and giving a tough fight to Ryan Gosling and Ana De Armas as they struggle to overpower him together. Several fans of Dhanush described the action clip as ‘goosebumps stuff’ and even hailed his action stunt.

One of the followers commented, “ Can’t freaking wait,” while another wrote, “Incredibly excited for this one gents !!” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Vera level goosebumps.”Dhanush too reacted to the video by the creators and wrote, “Avik san from the #thegrayman.”

Meanwhile, on Monday, during the LA premiere of the film, the actor was asked about his experience of filming the project. Dhanush said: “I don’t know how I ended up in this film.” He further added, "The casting agency in India told me that there was a Hollywood project. I was like, 'ok'. He said it was a big film. I asked, 'which film?' He said that it was a big film. Then, I asked him to share the details. It couldn't get bigger than this. Of course, I don't have much screen time. But, I was super thrilled. I was looking for an opportunity to explore and learn more. This was such an amazing opportunity. I hope I delivered."

Can't freaking wait!!!! — Aaron (@AaronElWhite) July 12, 2022

Incredibly excited for this one gents !!! — Abi Khan (@iamabikhan) July 12, 2022

Apart from this, the Russo Brothers will join superstar Dhanush in Mumbai soon to meet fans at The Gray Man premiere in India. In a video message to their Indian fans, the Russo brothers shared, “Hey everyone! I am Joe Russo and I am Anthony Russo and we’re so excited to be coming to India to see our dear friend Dhanush for our new movie ‘The Gray Man’. Get ready India, see you soon.”

Some great news from the cast of #TheGrayMan! 🎉

The @Russo_Brothers are coming to India to give you a taste of the film, along with @dhanushkraja. Buckle up and stay tuned 💥💥💥@AGBOfilms pic.twitter.com/4kJ5ZbqtIj — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 11, 2022

IMAGE: Instagram/@Russo_Brothers